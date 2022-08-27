Sign up
Photo 2042
Rocky
Pere Marquette State Park, Grafton, IL.
Wide angle landscape, 10mm (15mm equivalent)
27th August 2022
27th Aug 22
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I'll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
27th August 2022 5:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape-51
