The Crossing by lsquared
Photo 2048

The Crossing

It's been a bone dry month for me, as far as photography goes. This is only the 4th photo I've posted, and the first in 2 1/2 weeks. Maybe this phone-photo will kick-start my photo-mojo... Here's hoping!
24th September 2022 24th Sep 22

Larry L

@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Photo Details

