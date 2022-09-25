Previous
Overgrown Underneath by lsquared
Photo 2049

Overgrown Underneath

Under the old Chain Of Rocks Bridge, which once carried Rt. 66 over the Mississippi River.

In camera B&W, with slight sepia tone added in post processing.
25th September 2022 25th Sep 22

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Photo Details

