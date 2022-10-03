Previous
Next
The Sad Café by lsquared
Photo 2052

The Sad Café

Along Rt. 66, near Litchfield, IL, USA
3rd October 2022 3rd Oct 22

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
562% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
It does look rather sad - b&w is effective and accentuates that too
October 3rd, 2022  
Milanie ace
Your choice of b&w works well here - been there a while
October 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise