Photo 2113
Wandering
The main loop trail at Watershed Nature Center is 1/2 paved, and 1/2 crushed stone. But there are a few side trails that are more wild…. You can see the paved trail nearer the lake. This path is a bit more interesting!
12th March 2023
12th Mar 23
0
0
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
3024
photos
107
followers
62
following
2108
2109
2110
2111
2112
2113
2114
2115
Views
7
365
iPhone 8
12th March 2023 6:48pm
landscape-56
