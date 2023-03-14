Previous
Next
Time by lsquared
Photo 2110

Time

From the Pink Floyd song, from the classic album “The Dark Side Of The Moon”

I often think of the lines: “And you run and you run to catch up with the sun but it’s sinking. Racing around to come up behind you again”

https://youtube.com/watch?v=Qr0-7Ds79zo&feature=share

For song title challenge
14th March 2023 14th Mar 23

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
578% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise