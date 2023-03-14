Sign up
Photo 2110
Time
From the Pink Floyd song, from the classic album “The Dark Side Of The Moon”
I often think of the lines: “And you run and you run to catch up with the sun but it’s sinking. Racing around to come up behind you again”
https://youtube.com/watch?v=Qr0-7Ds79zo&feature=share
For song title challenge
14th March 2023
14th Mar 23
0
0
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
3019
photos
107
followers
62
following
578% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
14th March 2023 5:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
songtitle-94
,
scenesofthefrod-54
