Charleston, WV Alley by lsquared
Photo 2175

Charleston, WV Alley

The building in the back is the Kanawha Valley Building. Built in the late 1920’s it was apparently the tallest building in WV, except for the capitol dome. In the 60’s my father worked in that building, I have a lot of fond memories.
25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
