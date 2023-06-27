Sign up
Charleston, WV Alley - B&W
Based on request from
@sakkasie
I reprocessed this as B&W. I did crop it a little, to deemphasize the bland sky. Overall, I'm pleased, THANKS to April P for the suggestion!
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
Larry L
ace
@sakkasie
Here ya go!
June 27th, 2023
