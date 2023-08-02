Previous
WWYD Challenge-222 by lsquared
WWYD Challenge-222

My entry for the latest What Would You Do Challenge.

Here's my summary workflow, if you're interested:
1. Upscale to 1024 px long side
2. Unsharp mask
3. Crop to 16x9
4. Desaturate yellows slightly, magenta all the way down.
5. Levels adjustment
6. Topaz Labs B&W Conversion (Add Yellow filter / Adjust Adaptive exposure
7. Levels (again)
8. Re-cropped to get lighthouse dead-center
9. Slight burn (sand) and Dodge (lighthouse)

I also tried the denoise filer in Photoshop Elements, but I didn't like how that worked.

See details at:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48233/wwyd-challenge-222
2nd August 2023

