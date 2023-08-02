Sign up
Previous
Photo 2195
WWYD Challenge-222
My entry for the latest What Would You Do Challenge.
Here's my summary workflow, if you're interested:
1. Upscale to 1024 px long side
2. Unsharp mask
3. Crop to 16x9
4. Desaturate yellows slightly, magenta all the way down.
5. Levels adjustment
6. Topaz Labs B&W Conversion (Add Yellow filter / Adjust Adaptive exposure
7. Levels (again)
8. Re-cropped to get lighthouse dead-center
9. Slight burn (sand) and Dodge (lighthouse)
I also tried the denoise filer in Photoshop Elements, but I didn't like how that worked.
See details at:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48233/wwyd-challenge-222
2nd August 2023
2nd Aug 23
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Tags
wwyd-222
