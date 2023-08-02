WWYD Challenge-222

My entry for the latest What Would You Do Challenge.Here's my summary workflow, if you're interested:1. Upscale to 1024 px long side2. Unsharp mask3. Crop to 16x94. Desaturate yellows slightly, magenta all the way down.5. Levels adjustment6. Topaz Labs B&W Conversion (Add Yellow filter / Adjust Adaptive exposure7. Levels (again)8. Re-cropped to get lighthouse dead-center9. Slight burn (sand) and Dodge (lighthouse)I also tried the denoise filer in Photoshop Elements, but I didn't like how that worked.See details at: