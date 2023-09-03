Previous
4-Track - NF-SOOC by lsquared
Photo 2215

4-Track - NF-SOOC

Railroad tracks, headed towards Pittsburgh, PA.

For the Nifty Fifty, Straght-out-of-camera event. This was shot at full frame equivalent focal length of 49mm, as close as I could get on my zoom lens. The image is unprocessed, the black and white is from my camera’s built in film emulations
3rd September 2023 3rd Sep 23

Larry L

@lsquared
