Previous
Photo 2215
4-Track - NF-SOOC
Railroad tracks, headed towards Pittsburgh, PA.
For the Nifty Fifty, Straght-out-of-camera event. This was shot at full frame equivalent focal length of 49mm, as close as I could get on my zoom lens. The image is unprocessed, the black and white is from my camera’s built in film emulations
3rd September 2023
3rd Sep 23
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I'll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
3143
photos
98
followers
63
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
3rd September 2023 11:43am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nf-sooc-2023
