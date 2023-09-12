Previous
Crossing - NF-SOOC by lsquared
Crossing - NF-SOOC

For the nifty-fifty, straight out of camera event. Focal length is about 50mm (zoom at about 33, 1.5x crop sensor). In camera b&w

Details here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48338/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2023
12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
609% complete

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nicely done
September 13th, 2023  
GaryW
Cool! I'm not sure I would cross that!
September 13th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
Cool shadow detail
September 13th, 2023  
