Previous
Photo 2241
Middle Falls
Letchworth State Park, western NY
For the nifty-fifty, straight out of camera event. Focal length is about 50mm (zoom at about 33, 1.5x crop sensor). In camera b&w. Neutral density filter on the lens.
Details here:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48338/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2023
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
29th September 2023 12:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2023
,
nf-sooc-2023-lpl
