Previous
Photo 2254
Goats’ Head Fountain
At a cemetery in Hollowell, Maine. Interesting, perhaps a little odd…. The fountain was not running this day.
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
1
0
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
6th October 2023 11:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
If I get up that way will have to look it up.
October 14th, 2023
