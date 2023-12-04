Previous
Cole by lsquared
Photo 2268

Cole

Our local area has recently put up a series of “Trail Critter” sculptures along our Rails-To-Trails network. I came across this one recently. The 12 foot tall hot pink canary is named Cole. Kind of cool…
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
621% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dave ace
That is something
December 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise