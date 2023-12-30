Sign up
Photo 2280
Silent Siding
Just a little something that struck me. Note: this but of rail is not connect to the actual rail line, appears to be something spare dropped by the wayside.
30th December 2023
30th Dec 23
0
1
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
3255
photos
100
followers
68
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
30th December 2023 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
etsooi-156
,
scenesoftheroad-63
