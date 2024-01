Wet

My entry for the 52 week challenge. Week 04 (22 Jan - 28 Jan) Water: Go ahead and make a splash, the hero of this week is water. Photograph it your way.



- - -



I had great ideas for this week. But then it was cold and rainy pretty much the whole week. Rather uninspiring. Plus a busy week work-wise. Bleah. I went out with my camera yesterday, and this was the only thing I found interesting. And I rather like it. So there!