Previous
Richard's Brick by lsquared
Photo 2307

Richard's Brick

I took a photo that didn't inclue the fence, but something about this version really struck my fancy.

Day fiveof the 2024 edition of Flash-Of-Red. In-Camera B&W.
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
632% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise