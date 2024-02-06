Previous
Farm by lsquared
Photo 2308

Farm

Day sixof the 2024 edition of Flash-Of-Red. B&W Conversion in post processing (Topaz Labs plug-in).
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
632% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Like the contrasts
February 7th, 2024  
Diane ace
Intriguing scene. The buildings and trees alternate.
February 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise