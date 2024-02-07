Previous
Angled by lsquared
Photo 2309

Angled

Day seven of the 2024 edition of Flash-Of-Red. Week 2: Focus on elements of composition with Architecture

In camera B&W.
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
632% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise