Previous
Gulls Hanging Out by lsquared
Photo 2313

Gulls Hanging Out

Day eleven of the 2024 edition of Flash-Of-Red. Eary start on Week 3: introduce some color to your black and white photos through the use of toning throughout the week.

B&W Conversion in post processing (Topaz Labs plug-in).
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
633% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise