Photo 2316
Snowbirds?
a pair of Bluebirds
I was going to use this for my entry for the 52 week challenge. Week 07 (12 Feb - 18 Feb). Any subject, choose one colour.
But this is really 2 colors, so.... nevermind
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
16th February 2024 2:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2024-w7
KV
ace
Gorgeous... so artsy looking... love it!
February 17th, 2024
