Bluebird babies by lsquared
Bluebird babies

This is the 3rd round of babies from our first summer putting out a bluebird nesting box. These babies are about 13-14 days old, and (according to the internet) will be ready to strike out on their own in a few more days.
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

Larry L

