Tufted Titmouse by lsquared
Tufted Titmouse

I noticed this summer that the "little" birds (like chickadees and Tufted Titmouse) like to drink out of the ant-cup on our hummingbird feeder. So I left the cup out when I brought in the feeder. Here's a Tufted Titmouse drinking from the cup
30th October 2024

Larry L

@lsquared
@lsquared
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
October 30th, 2024  
