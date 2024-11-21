Sign up
Previous
Photo 2490
Rockfish Gap Overlook
Whenever possible, stop at Scenic Overlooks.
Near Afton, VA, USA
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
1
0
Larry L
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I'll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
3516
photos
93
followers
65
following
682% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
21st November 2024 2:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape-72
Diane
ace
Good advice and good shot. I remember Rockfish Gap from years ago when we lived in Virginia.
November 22nd, 2024
