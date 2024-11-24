Previous
Why? by lsquared
Photo 2493

Why?

Why do we see discarded tires in so many places? This is the shore of Lake Erie, near Euclid Ohio.
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

Larry L

"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Hmmm... Sad state of affairs!
November 27th, 2024  
I don't know
November 28th, 2024  
