Previous
Photo 2497
Pittsburgh, PA, USA
Pittsburgh skyline, from the north shore of the Allegheny River
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
2
1
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
19th November 2024 1:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
So still it looks like glass… fabulous photo, amazing reflections and stunning view…
November 28th, 2024
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
Wow you are all over the place. Euclid, Ohio, Asheville, NC, and now the Burgh. Where do you hail from?
Great composition, Larry.
November 28th, 2024
