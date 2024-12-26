Previous
Northern Flicker by lsquared
Photo 2514

Northern Flicker

One of my favorite birds, I always appreciate when one stops by the yard!
26th December 2024 26th Dec 24

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
Larry L
Wendy ace
Nice capture. Good thing it is not a flicker offer ;-)
December 30th, 2024  
Lesley ace
What a beauty!
December 30th, 2024  
KV ace
Lovely patterns on this bird… I haven’t seen one of these at our feeders though I thought I heard one at a distance.
December 30th, 2024  
