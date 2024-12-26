Sign up
Photo 2514
Northern Flicker
One of my favorite birds, I always appreciate when one stops by the yard!
26th December 2024
26th Dec 24
3
1
Larry L
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
3545
photos
96
followers
68
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
27th December 2024 12:11pm
Wendy
ace
Nice capture. Good thing it is not a flicker offer ;-)
December 30th, 2024
Lesley
ace
What a beauty!
December 30th, 2024
KV
ace
Lovely patterns on this bird… I haven’t seen one of these at our feeders though I thought I heard one at a distance.
December 30th, 2024
