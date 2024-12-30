Sign up
Previous
Photo 2518
Ornament
Christmas decoration at Drost Park.... They had several of these baubles hanging among the bare trees in the park. I actually appreciated the occasional splash of color around the park.
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
2
1
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
3545
photos
96
followers
68
following
689% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
29th December 2024 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lesley
ace
Great selfie
December 30th, 2024
KV
ace
Nice one… love the selfie.
December 30th, 2024
