Ornament by lsquared
Christmas decoration at Drost Park.... They had several of these baubles hanging among the bare trees in the park. I actually appreciated the occasional splash of color around the park.
Larry L

Lesley ace
Great selfie
December 30th, 2024  
KV ace
Nice one… love the selfie.
December 30th, 2024  
