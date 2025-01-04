Previous
MOLLYS C by lsquared
Photo 2522

MOLLYS C

Just a little slice-of-life. I drive by this spot about 1/month, had a little time to wander this time. I don't know why I like this sign so much, but I do. Once upon a time there was a convenience store here, but it has been an empty lot for ages.
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
690% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Krista Marson ace
Could be Anywhere, USA
January 4th, 2025  
Lesley ace
I know what you mean. I think we like these seemingly ordinary things because maybe they act as reminders of happy times, or they just serve to ground us when we’re living busy lives. I get that.
January 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact