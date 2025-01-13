Previous
Bird Watchers? by lsquared
Photo 2530

Bird Watchers?

Audubon Center at Riverlands, West Alton, MO

I checked out their website, these are Mixed-Media Sculptures from Artist-in-Residence Alana Tibbets... https://riverlands.audubon.org/.../artist-residence-alana...
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Larry L

"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Dave
LOL or birds watching
January 17th, 2025  
Barb
Ha, ha!
January 17th, 2025  
