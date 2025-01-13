Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2530
Bird Watchers?
Audubon Center at Riverlands, West Alton, MO
I checked out their website, these are Mixed-Media Sculptures from Artist-in-Residence Alana Tibbets...
https://riverlands.audubon.org/.../artist-residence-alana...
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
3570
photos
100
followers
71
following
693% complete
View this month »
2526
2527
2528
2529
2530
2531
2532
2533
Latest from all albums
67
2530
138
139
2531
2532
2533
624
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
16th January 2025 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dave
ace
LOL or birds watching
January 17th, 2025
Barb
ace
Ha, ha!
January 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close