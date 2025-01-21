Previous
Food Fight! by lsquared
Photo 2535

Food Fight!

European Starling, trying to drive away a Northern Flicker. The starling failed this time, after having driven away a Red Breasted Woodpecker earlier.
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
694% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
super capture of all the action
January 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact