Photo 2535
Food Fight!
European Starling, trying to drive away a Northern Flicker. The starling failed this time, after having driven away a Red Breasted Woodpecker earlier.
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
Larry L
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
10
1
2
365
X-T4
21st January 2025 2:04pm
KoalaGardens🐨
super capture of all the action
January 22nd, 2025
