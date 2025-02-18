Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2557
Mockingbird
Mock, (Yeah), Ing, (yeah), Bird, (yeah), Yeah, (Yeah)
For song title challenge, from the old song. Originally released in 1963 by Inez and Charlie Foxx, The best known version is James Taylor and Carly Simon from 1974, peaking at #5 on the US charts. My favorite this live Taylor/Simon version:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4WM_R-6AKHE
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
3600
photos
101
followers
72
following
700% complete
View this month »
2551
2552
2553
2554
2555
2556
2557
2558
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
14th February 2025 10:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
songtitle-113
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close