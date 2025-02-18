Previous
Mockingbird by lsquared
Photo 2557

Mockingbird

Mock, (Yeah), Ing, (yeah), Bird, (yeah), Yeah, (Yeah)

For song title challenge, from the old song. Originally released in 1963 by Inez and Charlie Foxx, The best known version is James Taylor and Carly Simon from 1974, peaking at #5 on the US charts. My favorite this live Taylor/Simon version:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4WM_R-6AKHE
Larry L

@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Photo Details

