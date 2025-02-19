Previous
Flowers in B&W by lsquared
Photo 2558

Flowers in B&W

19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
700% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

chikadnz ace
Monochrome really emphasises the shapes of the petals.
February 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact