Previous
Photo 2561
I am A Rock
"I've built walls
A fortress deep and mighty
That none may penetrate
I have no need of friendship, friendship causes pain
It's laughter and it's loving I disdain
I am a rock I am an island" - Simon and Garfunkel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JKlSVNxLB-A
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
3604
photos
101
followers
72
following
701% complete
View this month »
2554
2555
2556
2557
2558
2559
2560
2561
Latest from all albums
2555
2556
2557
2558
2559
2560
2561
68
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
24th February 2025 11:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
songtitle-113
