Previous
Photo 2576
Blossom
Pretty sure it is an apple tree, anybody else know? Black and white for April…
2nd April 2025
2nd Apr 25
3
2
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
3623
photos
102
followers
73
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
2nd April 2025 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Exceptional beauty
April 2nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
April 2nd, 2025
Barb
ace
Don't know, but surely is a pretty one, even in b&w!
April 3rd, 2025
