Previous
Photo 2580
Until You Face The Truth
My entry for the latest round of Album Cover Challenge.
Band Name: Heartburn
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Heartburn
Album Title: Until You Face The Truth, from the Pearl Bailey quote "You never find yourself until you face the truth"
https://www.quotationspage.com/quote/31204.html
Album Cover Challenge is always fun, there's plenty of time to come up with your own:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50543/album-cover-challenge-161-on-now!
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
Larry L
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Tags
albumcoverchallenge161
