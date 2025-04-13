Previous
Until You Face The Truth by lsquared
Photo 2580

Until You Face The Truth

My entry for the latest round of Album Cover Challenge.

Band Name: Heartburn
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Heartburn

Album Title: Until You Face The Truth, from the Pearl Bailey quote "You never find yourself until you face the truth"
https://www.quotationspage.com/quote/31204.html


Album Cover Challenge is always fun, there's plenty of time to come up with your own:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50543/album-cover-challenge-161-on-now!

13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

