Just Hangin' Around by lsquared
Just Hangin' Around

I think I understand why no birds have taken residence in this box. This squirrel was hinging out for quite a while this morning.
25th April 2025 25th Apr 25

Larry L

Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
April 25th, 2025  
