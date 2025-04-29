Previous
Courtship Dance? by lsquared
Photo 2590

Courtship Dance?

I'm no expert on avian activities, but this bluebird pair was "dancing" around the backyard for several minutes.
29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
709% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact