Previous
Photo 2591
April
Two defining aspects of this April: Maple seed "helicopters", and rain. Lots of rain. I caputered a little bit of each this morning.
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
1
0
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
3638
photos
100
followers
73
following
2584
2585
2586
2587
2588
2589
2590
2591
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
30th April 2025 8:52am
Lou Ann
ace
Perfect spring scene!
April 30th, 2025
