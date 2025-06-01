Sign up
Previous
Photo 2622
Wolly Hedgenettle
At least that's what my phone Ap says... more properly Stachys byzantina
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
1
0
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
3673
photos
99
followers
73
following
718% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
1st June 2025 7:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 2nd, 2025
