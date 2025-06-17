Sign up
Previous
Photo 2633
Alien Parking Only
Just a little slice-of-life randomness at a local eatery. Perhaps a rule-breaker for a composition standpoint, but I rather like it!
17th June 2025
17th Jun 25
Larry L
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I'll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
16th June 2025 5:20pm
