Art #2 by lsquared
Art #2

21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Jackie Snider
Very creative!
June 23rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
June 23rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Really cool capture… I wonder what it is? But I like
June 23rd, 2025  
