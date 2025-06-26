Sign up
Photo 2640
Grey-headed Coneflower
26th June 2025
26th Jun 25
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I'll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
3694
photos
97
followers
71
following
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
25th June 2025 9:18am
Privacy
Public
Dorothy
ace
Very nice.
June 26th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
June 26th, 2025
Walks @ 7
ace
Beautiful
June 26th, 2025
