Photo 2642
Throwback Thursday - 07/2012
13 years ago this week, I was driving across the southwest US, helping one of my daughters relocate to Flagstaff, Arizona. This is from a quick stop in Continental Divide, New Mexico. I reprocessed this from the original file yesterday...
3rd July 2025
Album
365
Taken
5th July 2012 11:23am
