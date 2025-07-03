Previous
Throwback Thursday - 07/2012 by lsquared
Throwback Thursday - 07/2012

13 years ago this week, I was driving across the southwest US, helping one of my daughters relocate to Flagstaff, Arizona. This is from a quick stop in Continental Divide, New Mexico. I reprocessed this from the original file yesterday...

