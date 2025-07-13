Sign up
Photo 2649
Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head...
This Red-Shouldered hawk seemed rather stoic about getting drenched.
For the song-title challenge. From the BJ Thomas song
https://youtu.be/_VyA2f6hGW4?si=auNHKMet4eSzY8Ab
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
3
2
Larry L
Views
4
4
Comments
3
3
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
13th July 2025 3:52pm
Tags
songtitle-117
Lou Ann
ace
A great capture. Perfect song for it.
July 13th, 2025
GaryW
Beautiful detail! Do love the song!
July 13th, 2025
Mags
ace
LOL! Thank you for participating! This is great and a new twist on a great oldie.
July 13th, 2025
