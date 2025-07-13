Previous
Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head... by lsquared
Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head...

This Red-Shouldered hawk seemed rather stoic about getting drenched.

For the song-title challenge. From the BJ Thomas song
https://youtu.be/_VyA2f6hGW4?si=auNHKMet4eSzY8Ab
13th July 2025

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Lou Ann ace
A great capture. Perfect song for it.
July 13th, 2025  
GaryW
Beautiful detail! Do love the song!
July 13th, 2025  
Mags ace
LOL! Thank you for participating! This is great and a new twist on a great oldie.
July 13th, 2025  
