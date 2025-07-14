Previous
"More people, more scars upon the land" by lsquared
"More people, more scars upon the land"

Every year, it seems like more farmland gets converted to houses. Then again, I shouldn't complain; 35 years ago, my neighborhood was cornfield...

The title is from lyrics in the John Denver song "Rocky Mountain High", from way back in 1972
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

