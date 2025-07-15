Previous
Next
Fractured Silence by lsquared
Photo 2659

Fractured Silence

A broken pane among uniform blocks—time asserting itself in subtle defiance. Decay has its own rhythm.
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
729% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Gripping illustration to accompany your title and commentary...
July 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact