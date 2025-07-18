Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2659
Not abandoned — just waiting for the next drive.
Faded paint, rusty rims, and a story parked in the driveway. Some trucks don’t just haul things — they hold history.
18th July 2025
18th Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
3718
photos
96
followers
71
following
728% complete
View this month »
2652
2653
2654
2655
2656
2657
2658
2659
Latest from all albums
2654
2655
2656
2657
2658
72
149
2659
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
18th July 2025 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close