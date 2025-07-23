Previous
S.H. Kress by lsquared
Photo 2667

S.H. Kress

S. H. Kress & Co. was a chain of five and dime retail department stores in the United States established by Samuel Henry Kress. It operated from 1896 to 2001. This is the building in Meridian Mississippi.
23rd July 2025 23rd Jul 25

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
GaryW
Wow! I remember them, but haven't seen one in many years!
July 24th, 2025  
