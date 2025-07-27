Sign up
Photo 2671
Coexist
The Herons are quite good at ignoring the humans…
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Sylvia
ace
Great shot, interesting perspective, the bird is as tall as the young boy.
July 27th, 2025
